PODCAST: Kinsale golfer John Murphy on life as a pro and Ballinascarthy hurling captain Eoin O'Brien on Carbery title success

After a short break we’re back just in time for the business end of the club championships and much more besides and we’re kicking off this new season of the podcast with two cracking interviews.

First up we hear from the newest member of the European Challenge Tour.

Kinsale’s John Murphy has been making headlines across the golfing world of late for his exploits in recent weeks, which included a top 10 finish at the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship, and we caught up with the man himself after he secured his Challenge Tour card for 2022

We also hear from Ballinascarthy hurling captain Eoin O’Brien following on from their crowning as the kings of Carbery Hurling last Saturday week.

The Bal men beat St Mary’s 22 points to 14 and we chat to Eoin about that victory as well as their clash with Passage in the county championship this weekend.