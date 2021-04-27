PODCAST: Keith Ricken on life in lockdown and the return of kids to training & Niamh Cotter on injury woes

--

It’s GAA all the way on this week’s podcast as we begin gearing up for the return of inter-county action in the coming weeks.

First up we’ll be chatting to All Ireland-winning Cork U 20 manager Keith Ricken.

Keith was in brilliant form when he spoke to Kieran about what we’ve learned from lockdowns and the return of kids to training this week.

We’ll also hear from Glengarriff’s Niamh Cotter.

The Cork midfielder, who plays her club football with Kilmacud Crokes in Dublin, is on the comeback trail following a serious back injury.

