PODCAST: Ireland hockey player David Harte & Castlehaven manager James McCarthy

On this week’s show we’re going to hear from Ireland hockey star & Olympian David Harte who is based in Utrecht. David chats to us about the Covid-19 situation in the Netherlands as well as his thoughts on the Tokyo Olympics.

We also chat to Carbery Games Development Officer and Castlehaven Senior Football Manager James McCarthy about what they’ve been doing to ensure the young people of West Cork are still getting their daily dose of GAA.