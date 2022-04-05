PODCAST: Fintan McCarthy and Paul O’Donovan on their Celtic Ross Hotel West Cork Sport Stars of the Year win PLUS Emily Hegarty, Hannah Sexton and Maeve O'Neill

***

On today’s show we’ll be hearing from the 2021 Celtic Ross Hotel West Cork Sports Stars of the Year, Fintan McCarthy and Paul O’Donovan, who were crowned the best in the west in Rosscarbery last Friday evening.

The Olympic champions were in great form and they spoke to Kieran about what it means to be recognised by their local community.

We’ll also hear from Junior Sports Star of the Year Maeve O’Neill and nominees for the overall prize, Olympic bronze medallist Emily Hegarty and road bowling sensation Hannah Sexton.

