PODCAST: Erika O'Shea on upcoming championship, adjusting from AFL to GAA and more



ON this week's podcast we're joined by Cork and North Melbourne star Erika O'Shea.

Erika was in Australia last year playing Aussie Rules with North Melbourne, making her the youngest-ever Irish athlete to play Aussie Rules football.

She’s back in Ireland for now and looking forward to the upcoming championship season, and she spoke to sport editor Kieran McCarthy about adjusting from GAA to Aussie Rules and now back again, her time abroad and the bond the younger Cork players have already formed.

Dylan also has the latest following the Sam Maguire draw and Cork's tough group.

All this and more on this week's Star Sport Podcast.

Produced by Dylan Mangan.

