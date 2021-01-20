PODCAST: Eamon Ryan tribute with Rena Buckley, Nollaig Cleary and Ger McCarthy

--

Today's podcast is a special tribute episode to the late great Eamon Ryan who sadly passed away last week.

We’re joined on the show by Cork legends Rena Buckely and Nollaig Cleary to remember the great man.

Ger McCarthy will also stop by to share his thoughts on the man who revolutionised ladies football in Cork.

You can add the Star Sport Podcast to your podcast player of choice by copying this URL - https://southern-star.podomatic.com/rss2.xml - and using the "Add a podcast by URL/RSS" option.