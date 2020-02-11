PODCAST: Denzil Fernandes set for Premier League debut & good wins for both Cork football teams

--

On this week’s show we’re looking ahead to the opening night of the League of Ireland, which kicks off this Friday, and we’re speaking to Drimoleague’s Denzil Fernandes who looks set to make his Premier League debut for Shelbourne against Cork City.

We’re also reflecting on another good weekend for both senior Cork teams who picked up wins in the league and we preview Thursday’s Southern Star which includes a special feature looking at 20 of the best local sports stars under the age of 20.

