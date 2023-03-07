PODCAST: Darragh McElhinney on European heartbreak & Castlehaven ladies footballers ahead of West Cork Sports Star Awards

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

ON this week's podcast we are joined by Irish men's 3000m champion Darragh McElhinney, who reflects on his fourth place finish in the 300m final at the European Athletics Indoor Championships at the weekend.

The Glengarriff man broke his personal best in the final, running a time of 7:44.72, but was heartbroken to miss out on a medal by less than seven tenths of a second.

We also speak to Castlehaven ladies footballers Emma Daly and Rachel Whelton ahead of this weekend's West Cork Sports Star Awards.

The Castlehaven team will receive a special achievement award in recognition of their stunning success over the past few years, following four consecutive championship titles on a run to joining the senior ranks this year.

There's also reflections on Cork's victory away to Clare on Sunday and the usual round-up of West Cork sport as Drinagh Rangers extended their lead at the top of the West Cork Premier Division and the hurling county leagues returned.

All this and more on this week's Star Sport Podcast.

Produced by Dylan Mangan.

