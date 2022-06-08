PODCAST: Cork v Limerick preview with Jerome O'Connell | All-Star Erika O'Shea on her move to the AFLW

On this week’s show we’re looking ahead to Cork’s All Ireland round two Qualifier with Limerick at Páirc Uí Chaoimh this Sunday afternoon and we're joined the Limerick Leader’s GAA correspondent Jerome O’Connell to get the view from the Treaty City.

Later on the show we’re chatting to All-Star Erika O’Shea about her decision to leave Gaelic Football behind in order to pursue a professional AFLW career down under with North Melbourne.

Jack and Kieran kick the show off by reviewing the Cork footballers' 2-12 to 2-08 win over Louth last weekend.

