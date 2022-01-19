PODCAST: Cork v Kerry preview | Drimoleague's Denzil Fernandes on signing for Treaty United | Skibbereen man Steven McCarthy on working at Newcastle United

--

It’s a soccer special on this week’s show and first we’ll be joined by one of the many West Cork League graduates making their names in the League of Ireland at the minute.

Denzil Fernandes has already made quite a name for himself on the Irish domestic scene and was a key figure in the resurgence of Shelbourne in recent years.

This season though the Drimoleague man has signed with ambitious Limerick side Treaty United and we’ll chat to Denzil about his hopes for the season ahead.

Later on the show we’ll be joined by Skibbereen’s Steven McCarthy, son of the great ‘Small’ Mick McCarthy.

Steven is a Senior Business Development Executive at Newcastle United Football Club and we’ll ask him how he ended up in that role and how the club has changed in the short time since they were taken over by the Saudi Public Investment fund.

Steven himself was a successful footballer who became a pro at Sunderland before an injury led to an early exit from the paid ranks.