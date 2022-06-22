PODCAST: Cork v Dublin preview with Diarmuid Duggan & Micheál 'Haulie' O'Sullivan | Irish sprinter Joan Healy on her season ambitions

On this week’s show we’re looking ahead to Cork’s All-Ireland quarter final against Dublin at Croke Park this Saturday at 6pm and we’re joined by our analysis dream team of ex-Cork footballers Diarmuid Duggan and Micheál Haulie O’Sullivan.

Later on the show we’re chatting to Ireland international sprinter Joan Healy about her plans and ambitions for the season ahead.

The Star Sport Podcast is brought to you in association with Access Credit Union.

Access Credit Union now offers Cultivate Farm Finance and is ready to support local farmers.

With a Cultivate loan, farmers in West Cork can benefit from the local decision making and personal service offered by their Credit Union.

To find out more go to www.accesscu.ie/cultivate or call on (028) 21883