PODCAST: Cork v Dublin preview with Diarmuid Duggan & Micheál 'Haulie' O'Sullivan | Irish sprinter Joan Healy on her season ambitions

On this week’s show we’re looking ahead to Cork’s All-Ireland quarter final against Dublin at Croke Park this Saturday at 6pm and we’re joined by our analysis dream team of ex-Cork footballers Diarmuid Duggan and Micheál Haulie O’Sullivan.
Later on the show we’re chatting to Ireland international sprinter Joan Healy about her plans and ambitions for the season ahead.
News
Jun, 2022
In this weeks Southern Star: FREE 104-page Things to see do in West Cork magazine, the London murder which was planned in West Cork three Skibbereen rowers win medals at World Cup II
