PODCAST: Cork v Dublin preview with Diarmuid Duggan & Micheál 'Haulie' O'Sullivan | Irish sprinter Joan Healy on her season ambitions

June 22nd, 2022 12:05 PM

By Southern Star Team

On this week’s show we’re looking ahead to Cork’s All-Ireland quarter final against Dublin at Croke Park this Saturday at 6pm and we’re joined by our analysis dream team of ex-Cork footballers Diarmuid Duggan and Micheál Haulie O’Sullivan.

Later on the show we’re chatting to Ireland international sprinter Joan Healy about her plans and ambitions for the season ahead.

