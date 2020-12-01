PODCAST: Cork GAA CEO Kevin O'Donovan on One Cork, the new Rebels' Bounty draw, Pairc Ui Chaoimh naming rights & Ronan McCarthy PLUS Cork ladies coach Paddy O'Shea on All Ireland semi-final v Galway

--

On this week’s podcast we're joined by Kevin O’Donovan, CEO of Cork GAA. Kevin, who hails from the Kilmeen/Kilbree club spoke to us about the One Cork initiative, the new Rebels' Bounty draw and the kickback it's received in some quarters, Pairc Ui Chaoimh naming rights, Ronan McCarthy and much more.

We’re also chatting to Paddy O’Shea, coach of the Cork ladies senior footballers, ahead of their All Ireland semi final meeting with Galway at Parnell Park on Sunday.

