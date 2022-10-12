PODCAST: Cork and Bantry Blues legend Graham Canty joins us for our 200th episode!

Since February 2019 when we launched the Star Sport Podcast it has been our mission to bring the most in-depth and comprehensive coverage of the West Cork sporting universe to you, the great people of the West Cork sporting community.

We’ve interviewed Olympic gold medallists, Irish soccer internationals, horse racing legends and everything in between.

And somehow we’ve managed to keep it going for almost four years!

And today, to mark the 200th episode of the show, we’re delighted to be joined by West Cork sporting royalty in the form of Cork and Bantry Blues legend Graham Canty.

Canty is the last West Cork man to lift the Sam Maguire cup and he’s been chatting to Kieran about his career, his life in the GAA and of course the small matter of the intermediate county final between Bantry and Kanturk on October 23rd.

