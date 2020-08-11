PODCAST: Clonakilty's Martin Scally on Ballincollig clash and Drinagh Rangers reclaim Premier Division title

--

On today’s Podcast we’re looking ahead to round 2 of the Premier Senior Football championship which returns this weekend.

We’re joined by Clonakilty’s Martin Scally ahead of their clash with Ballincollig which throws in at 2pm in Enniskeane on Sunday.

Clonakilty beat Carrigaline 1-12 to 8 points in their opening game and will be hoping to carry that form into Sunday’s meeting.

We’ll also chat to Drinagh Rangers captain Tomás Connolly following their latest title success in the West Cork League Premier Division.

Plus Jack and Kieran preview the West Cork Group of death as Castlehaven meet Newcestown & Carbery Rangers take on Ilen Rovers.

The Star Sport Podcast is brought to you by Access Credit Union. Access Credit Union has always been at the heart of our community, through good and bad times. For more visit accesscu.ie.

You can add the Star Sport Podcast to your podcast player of choice by copying this URL - https://southern-star.podomatic.com/rss2.xml - and using the "Add a podcast by URL/RSS" option.