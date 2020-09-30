PODCAST: Clonakilty crowned kings of Carbery hurling, Courcey Rovers make history with camogie success & Skibbereen v Éire Óg preview

--

On today’s podcast we’re joined by Ciaran Crowley of the Clonakilty hurlers following their 17th Carbery Junior A Hurling Championship success on Sunday.

Clon beat St Mary’s 2-17 to 19 points in an absorbing contest at Ahiohill.

Courcey Rovers camogie captain Sinead O’Reilly is also on the line following their brilliant 5-12 to 1-12 win over Inniscarra in the Senior county final on Sunday.

It was a first ever senior success for Courcey and Sinead will join us to reflect on the historic win

We also hear from Skibbereen captain Paudie Crowley ahead of their crunch semi-final clash with Eire Og in the Senior A football championship at Ahamilla on Sunday.

