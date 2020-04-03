PODCAST: Classic Games - Cork v Dublin 2010

--

On today’s Podcast we’re revisiting the 2010 All Ireland semi-final between Cork and Dublin as part of our Classic Games series.

A resurgent Dublin under Pat Gilroy is what stood in the way of Conor Counihan's charges returning to the All ireland final having lost against Kerry the previous year.

Over the coming weeks we’ll be revisiting some of the greatest games in Cork GAA history and we want your input - so if there are any games you’d like us to review, please get in touch by emailing [email protected]