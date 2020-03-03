Sport

PODCAST: Cheltenham preview with Noel Fehily & wins for both Cork senior football teams

March 3rd, 2020 5:57 PM

By Jack McCarron

--

On this week’s show we’re casting an eye forward towards Cheltenham, which gets underway next Tuesday and joining us to preview the festival will be two-time Champion Hurdle winner and recent West Cork Sports Star Hall of Fame inductee Noel Fehily.

We also reflect on wins for both Cork senior football teams in the National League over the weekend and look ahead to the u20 Munster football final between Cork and Kerry which takes place this Wednesday.

