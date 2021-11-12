PODCAST: Captain Brian O'Driscoll on a rollercoaster week for Carbery champions Tadhg MacCarthaigh

--

Last Thursday week, in front of a massive crowd in Dunmanway, Tadhg MacCarthaigh won their first Carbery Junior A football title in 9 years when they beat St Mary’s 2-10 to 1-08.

Because of the schedule being the way it is, the Caheragh-men were back in action just four days later when they were beaten by Ballinhassig in the county championship, bringing an end to a rollercoaster of a week.

On today's bonus Star Sport Podcast we're joined by Caheragh captain Brian O’Driscoll to look back on the club’s recent highs and lows and to ask him about his own ambitions for the future.