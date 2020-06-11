PODCAST: BITW semi-finals - Paul O'Donovan v Phil Healy & Bill Daly v Keith Cronin

--

On today’s Podcast we’re previewing the Best in the West semi-finals, as our search for West Cork’s greatest ever sportsperson reaches the business end.

In the first semi-final, which gets underway on Saturday morning at 10am on Kieran’s Twitter page, it will be Road Bowling legend Bill Daly up against Keith Cronin, one of Ireland's greatest ever rally drivers.

On Sunday Olympic silver medallist Paul O’Donovan goes head to head with Ireland’s fastest woman Phil Healy in semi-final number two. Author and journalist Denis Hurley joins us to preview Paul v Phil, Ból Cumann PRO Pat McCarthy joins us to make the case for Bill to win while the Southern Star’s motorsport correspondent Martin Walsh is stops by to canvas for Keith Cronin to be named Best in the West.

