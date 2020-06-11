PODCAST: BITW semi-finals - Paul O'Donovan v Phil Healy & Bill Daly v Keith Cronin

News
Jun, 2020
Irish Water charges €1m to connect to care home; Survey reveals farmers under pressure from milk prices; Call for more garda resources after stabbing; Bantry family angered over ambulance option to CUH; Stolen van was tracked doing 151kph and found in Macroom; Cork Airport under pressure as parent loses €1m a day; Cork star Niamh Cotter calls on GAA to publically support anti-racism movement; Skibb rower Eugene Coakley reflects on his 2004 Olympic experience; Interview with Rosscarbery ladies footballer Laura MacMahon; St James Eoin Deasy on life GAA in New York; Local managers share their thoughts on GAAs return to action; New school, without classes and curriculum, to open in West Cork this September
On today’s Podcast we’re previewing the Best in the West semi-finals, as our search for West Cork’s greatest ever sportsperson reaches the business end.
In the first semi-final, which gets underway on Saturday morning at 10am on Kieran’s Twitter page, it will be Road Bowling legend Bill Daly up against Keith Cronin, one of Ireland's greatest ever rally drivers.
On Sunday Olympic silver medallist Paul O’Donovan goes head to head with Ireland’s fastest woman Phil Healy in semi-final number two. Author and journalist Denis Hurley joins us to preview Paul v Phil, Ból Cumann PRO Pat McCarthy joins us to make the case for Bill to win while the Southern Star’s motorsport correspondent Martin Walsh is stops by to canvas for Keith Cronin to be named Best in the West.
The Best in the West is brought to you by Access Credit Union. Access Credit Union is your trusted local financial partner. Access your money 24/7 from anywhere in the world with an Access Credit Union Current Account and enjoy all the benefits while keeping your money local. Visit www.accesscu.ie
