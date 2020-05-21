Sport

PODCAST: Best in the West - In search of West Cork's greatest ever sports person

May 21st, 2020 9:04 AM

By Jack McCarron

--

On today’s Podcast we’re officially launching our Best in the West competition as we go in search of West Cork’s favourite ever sports person. Over the past few weeks we’ve worked tirelessly to whittle down our shortlist to 16 contenders and we're hoping our listeners will be in agreement that it’s a very strong field.

Over the next month or so we'll be conducting a series of polls on social media until there is only left standing.

Best in the West is brought to you in association with Access Credit Union. Access your money 24/7 from anywhere in the world with an Access Credit Union Current Account and enjoy all the benefits while keeping your money local. Visit their website: https://www.accesscu.ie/

