PODCAST: Bantry MMA star Dee Begley on UFC ambitions, Cork footballer Ciara O'Sullivan and West Cork duo added to Ireland rugby squad

On this week’s podcast we’re chatting to rising Irish MMA star Dee Begley from Bantry.

Begley picked up her first pro win at a recent Clan Wars Event in Belfast and she spoke to us about that fight, training SBG in Dublin with John Kavanagh and her ambitions to reach the UFC.

And in part-two we hear from Cork and Mourneabbey footballer Ciara O’Sullivan after Ephie Fitzgerald’s side booked their place in the league final with a win over Donegal last weekend.

But we start with rugby this week following the news that West Cork duo Gavin Coombes and Fineen Wycherly have been added to Andy Farrell’s Ireland squad for the upcoming summer internationals against Japan and the USA.

