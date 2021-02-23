PODCAST: 50 years of Skibbereen Rowing Club with Eugene Coakley & Gary O’Donovan

--

It’s a Skibbereen Rowing Club Special on the podcast today, to mark 50 years of the famous club’s existence.

For many people around the country, the town of Skibbereen is synonymous with rowing and on today’s show we’re going to explore why that is.

Two brilliant interviews today as we attempt to chart just why Skibbereen Rowing Club has delivered so many successes over the past 50 years.

Up first we’ll chat to Olympic Silver medallist Gary O’Donovan and then we have an in-depth interview with 2004 Olympian Eugene Coakley.

