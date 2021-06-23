PODCAST: 30 days to Tokyo 2020, Daniel Goulding on Éire Óg promotion & Berehaven golfers on national title

--

On this week’s podcast we’re chatting to Cork football legend Daniel Goulding after his club Éire Óg secured the 2020 SAFC crown by beating Mallow last weekend.

Éire Óg will now meet Castlehaven, Newcestown and Carbery Rangers in the group stage of the 2021 PSFC.

We’ll also hear from two members of the Berehaven Golf Club team that secured the club’s first ever national title with a win over Baltinglass at Donegal Golf Club last week.

Joe O’Neill and Chris Downey both played key roles as the Beara club won the 2020 Jimmy Bruen Shield

But with only 31 days to go until the start of the Tokyo Olympics we’re going to start today’s show by running through the West Cork athletes set to represent Ireland at the summer sporting spectacular.

We're delighted to say that we have once teamed up with Access Credit Union for the months ahead on the Star Sport Podcast and what a couple of months we have in store.

Not only is the club action set to return but there’s also the small matter of the Munster and All Ireland inter-county championships and of course the Tokyo Olympics.

We’ll be covering all that great sport in-depth on the podcast and we couldn’t be happier about going on that journey with Access Credit Union.

Access Credit Union is well known for supporting local West Cork sport at all levels and we look forward to telling that story throughout the summer and beyond.

Access Credit Union - funding dreams for over 50 years.

