Pitch perfect Inter Clonakilty claim U12 title

INTER Clonakilty won the SuperValu West Cork Schoolboys U12 Premier League following a title-winning defeat of Castlelack Celtic.

The Ballyvackey club maintained their perfect record of 13 wins from 13 league outings. That pushed the newly crowned champions six points clear of nearest challengers Castlelack Celtic with one round of fixtures to play.

Credit to Castlelack, who pushed Inter all the way, not just on Sunday, but throughout the entire 2022 campaign.

Goals in either half from top scorer Ethan O’Donovan secured Clonakilty’s title-clinching victory in a game Johnny Lyons, Malachy Lyons and Fionn Coppinger also impressed.

Despite the defeat, Alex Bennemans, Charlie Curtin, Colm Dullea, Will Hickey and Daniel Kiely stood out for a battling Castlelack.

Inter Clonakilty’s season is far from over with upcoming SFAI U13 National Cup and SuperValu U12 Cup ties to come.

Inter Clonakilty U12: Ben O’Regan, Kevin White, Johny Lyons, Malachy Lyons, Tadgh O’Brien, Charlie Moore, Sean Jordan, Ronan Twomey, Ethan O’Donovan, Luke O’Regan, Noah Franklin, Fionn Harrigan, Fionn Coppinger and Logan Leahy.

Elsewhere in the U12 Premier League, Riverside Athletic recorded their third win of the campaign following a 3-2 success at home to Bunratty United last Sunday.

Marcus Moynihan and Adam Whelton found the net for Bunratty but Darragh Bradfield, Fachtna Collins and Sam O’Driscoll efforts earned Athletic a hard-earned win.

Best for the home team included Darragh Aherne, Keelan Brown, Ethan Coughlan and Michael Nugent. Adam Whelton, Robyn Whelton, Marcus Moynihan and Jack Drinan were the pick of United’s top performers.

Kilgoban Celtic solidified third place in the U12 Premier League standings courtesy of a 7-1 defeat of Skibbereen last Saturday.

Kealkill was the venue for Kilgoban’s seventh victory with Eoghan Hickey (2), Ronan Barrett, Brendan Harrington, Matt Houlihan, Alan Minihane and Sam Mullany on target. Charlie McCarthy replied for the Baltimore Road club.

In the U12 Schoolboys Championship, Castlelack United travelled to Togher Celtic and registered a 3-2 victory last Sunday.

Jack Allen, David Crewe and Colm Sexton found the net for United on a day Patrick Crowley and Cian O’Callaghan netted Togher’s goals.

Matthew Grace, Jack Allen, James Lordan and Fionn Minihane starred for Castlelack with Oisin Murray, Aaron Hurley, Tommy Noonan and Tadgh O’Farrell on top form for Togher.

The day before, Beara United bested Kilmichael Rovers 2-1 in Castletownbere thanks to Sean O’Neill and Sam Power strikes. Finbarr O’Riordan was Kilmichael’s lone scorer.

Kilgoban Celtic have already been crowned SuperValu U12 Schoolgirls Premier League champions but maintained their perfect record with a 2-1 win at Sullane last Saturday.

Michaela O’Sullivan’s brace made it eight wins on the trot for a Kilgoban side Donna French, Grace Holland and Sara Murphy also stood out. Muireann Ni Shuibhne was Sullane’s lone scorer in a game Aisling Kelleher, Eibhlin Ni Bhriain, Abbie Scannell and Libby Scannell were in superb form.

Drinagh Rangers have already secured the U12 Schoolgirls Premier League’s runners-up spot. Sullane and Castlelack are tied in joint-third on fourteen points apiece with one game each remaining.

This season’s SuperValu U12 Schoolgirls Cup final will be contested by Drinagh Rangers (who defeated Skibbereen 4-1 in the last four) and the winners of Kilgoban and Sullane’s upcoming semi-final.