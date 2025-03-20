PICTURE SPECIAL: Clonakilty AFC named Club of the Year as rising soccer stars take centre stage

THE great and the good of the West Cork Schoolboys and Schoolgirls League and Academy took centre stage at the recent award night held at the Celtic Ross Hotel in Rosscarbery.

This was a chance to honour and celebrate the region’s top young soccer players who lit up the West Cork Schoolboys and Schoolgirls League in 2024.

On the night, Clonakilty AFC was crowned Club of the Year, while Tim Sweeney (Kilmichael Rovers) won the Hall of Fame award.

The West Cork Schoolboys and Schoolgirls League Award winners are:

U12 Boys League One player of the year: Donagh Griffin (Bunratty).

U12 Boys Championship player of the year: Liam Carey (Sullane).

U12 Boys Premier League player of the year: Danny Carroll (Dunmanway Town) and Kingsley Crosby Osagie (Skibbereen).

U12 Girls Championship player of the year: Lucy McCarthy (Dunmanway Town).

U12 Girls Premier League player of the year: Eirinn Coppinger (Clonakilty AFC).

U13 Girls player of the year: Lilly Duggan (Dunmanway Town).

U13 Boys Championship player of the year: Donnacha Collins (Drinagh Rangers).

U13 Boys Premier League player of the year: Eoghain Holland (Dunmanway Town).

U14 Boys Championship player of the year: Michael O’Donovan (Ardfield).

U14 Boys Premier League player of the year: Gearoid O’Keefe (Castlelack).

U14 Girls player of the year: Rosie O’Donovan (Drinagh Rangers).

U15 Boys player of the year: Alex Bramoulle (Dunmanway Town), Liam Ryan (Lyre Rovers), Luke Holland (Dunmanway Town).

U16 Boys player of the year: Reuben McAtasney (Beara United).

U16 Girls player of the year: Emily Buttimer (Drinagh Rangers).

Goal of the season: Luke O’Neill (Clonakilty AFC).

Club of the Year: Clonakilty AFC.

Referee of the year: Tadgh O’Sullivan.

2024 Girls team of the year: Drinagh Rangers U14 and U16.

2024 Boys team of the year: Kilmichael Rovers U16.

Hall of Fame: Tim Sweeney (Kilmichael Rovers).

West Cork Academy U11 player of the year 2023/24: Noah Kingston (Riverside).

West Cork Academy U12 player of the year 2023/24: Aadhon O’Mahony (Ardfield).

West Cork Academy U13 player of the year 2023/24: Michael Ryan (Lyre Rovers).

West Cork Academy U14 player of the year 2023/24: Luke O’Neill (Clonakilty AFC).

West Cork Academy U15 player of the year 2023/24: Sean Platt (Ardfield).

West Cork Academy U16 player of the year 2023/24: Finn O’Mahony (Clonakilty AFC).

Overall West Cork Academy player of the year 2023/24: Sean Platt (Ardfield).

