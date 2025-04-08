PHOTO GALLERY: Skibbereen Community School enjoys homecoming to remember

NO town does homecomings better than Skibbereen. To be fair, it has had more practice than most.

The highlights are traffic-stoppers. Olympic gods in 2016 and 2024. All-Ireland winning O’Donovan Rossa football teams, the men in 1993, the ladies in 2023. St Fachtna’s De La Salle Hogan Cup heroes of 1991. And now the trailblazing Skibbereen Community School ladies’ football team will be added to the list.

Just hours after winning their first-ever All-Ireland schools’ senior A football final at Nowlan Park in Kilkenny, the Skibbereen team enjoyed a heroes welcome in their hometown, as family, friends and fans all poured out onto the streets that night to celebrate another magical sporting moment for Skibbereen.

With many local clubs involved, this is a triumph that will be celebrated across the region, as footballers from Ilen Rovers, Castlehaven, O’Donovan Rossa, Clann na nGael and Tadhg MacCarthaigh combined to win the biggest football title in schools’ football.

As the double decker bus embarked on laps of Skibbereen on Thursday night, captain Leah Carey held the All-Ireland cup high for all to see, with the Square in downtown Skibb packed with supporters taking no notice of the falling rain – they were here to salute the town’s latest sporting heroes.

Each homecoming is special in its own way, and the latest was no different, as a group of young West Cork women put their school and town on the map.