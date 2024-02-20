Phil Healy named on Irish women's 4x400m relay team for World Indoor Championships

BALLINEEN Bullet Phil Healy is heading to the World Indoor Championships in Glasgow at the start of March (1st– 3rd).

The Bandon AC track star has been named on a strong women’s 4x400m team that also includes Sophie Becker (Raheny Shamrock AC), Sharlene Mawdsley (Newport AC), Roisin Harrison (Emerald AC), Rachel McCann (North Down AC), and Lauren Cadden (Sligo AC).

Healy is coming off the back of her 200m title win at last weekend’s national indoors when she equalled her season’s best of 23.37.

‘It’s been a very clean winter for me and things are back in a good place,’ Healy said afterwards.