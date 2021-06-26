Sport

Phil Healy boosts her 400m Olympic qualification bid with national senior title triumph

June 26th, 2021 7:57 PM

By Kieran McCarthy

Phil Healy crosses the line to win the Women's 400m at the Irish Life Health National Senior Championships at Morton Stadium in Santry. (Photo: Sam Barnes/Sportsfile)

Share this article

BALLINEEN bullet Phil Healy won her 13th national senior title on Saturday and her first 400m outdoor crown to boost her chances of qualifying in this distance for next month’s Olympics.

The Bandon AC sprint star was the class act in the women’s 400m field at the national championships in Santry and she proved it with a powerful performance, winning the final in 52.33. This will earn Healy more valuable ranking points in her bid for 400m Olympic qualification.

Healy is already on course to compete in the 200m and with the Irish 4x400m mixed relay team at the Games, and is closing in on 400m qualification, too. The West Cork woman finished well ahead of Cliodhna Manning (53.18) in second and Catherine McManus (54.36) in third.

Meanwhile, Glengarriff’s Darragh McElhinney finished just outside the medals in the men’s 1500m when he came in fourth, just 0.16 behind Kevin Kelly in bronze.

Subscribe to the Southern Star's YouTube channel, like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news and sport from West Cork.



Tags used in this article

Share this article

Related content

Recommended

Subscribe

to our mailing list for the latest news and sport:

Thank You!

You have successfully been subscribed to SouthernStar newsletter!

Form submitting... Thank you for waiting.