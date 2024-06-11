Phil Healy and Irish women's 4x400m relay team qualify for European final!

THE Irish women's 4x400m relay team of Sophie Becker, Bandon AC's Phil Healy, Lauren Cadden, and Sharlene Mawdsley have secured a place in Wednesday’s 4x400m final with a superb winning display in the second of Tuesday morning’s heats.

The Irish quartet posted a time of 3:24.81Q which was the fastest of the eight teams qualifying for the final which is set for 8.05pm on Wednesday evening.

Sophie Becker led the team away to a great start, before handing over to Phil Healy who used her 200m speed to work Ireland into a leading position at the break. Sligo’s Lauren Cadden took the baton from Healy and used her World Relay experience to run a smooth leg on in her first major championship appearance.

Sharlene Mawdsley was a late call up to the anchor leg, with the race coming just thirteen hours after running in her first major championship final as an individual last night. Those exertions seemed to have little effect on the Tipperary athlete with Mawdsley running a simply outstanding final leg to move Ireland from fourth to first place over the final 200m, posting the fastest leg of any athlete in 49.76.