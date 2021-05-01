Sport

Phil Healy and Irish mixed 4x400m relay team has qualified for the Olympics!

May 1st, 2021 9:26 PM

By Kieran McCarthy

Ballineen sprinter Phil Healy ran a superb second leg for the Irish mixed 4x400m relay team in Poland.

BALLINEEN bullet Phil Healy and the Irish mixed 4x400m relay team has qualified for the Olympic Games in Tokyo.

The Irish quartet of Healy, Chris O'Donnell, Sharlene Mawdsley and Thomas Barr produced a stunning display in their heat at the World Athletics Relays in Silesia, Poland to finish third and qualify for Sunday’s final – but they also booked their place at the Olympics in Tokyo!

West Cork woman Healy ran a very strong second leg as Ireland finished third in their heat, just behind Brazil and the Dominican Republic, and the Irish team had the fourth fastest time of all the teams.

The final is at 6.20pm (Irish time) on Sunday.

 

