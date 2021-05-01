Phil Healy and Irish mixed 4x400m relay team has qualified for the Olympics!

BALLINEEN bullet Phil Healy and the Irish mixed 4x400m relay team has qualified for the Olympic Games in Tokyo.

The Irish quartet of Healy, Chris O'Donnell, Sharlene Mawdsley and Thomas Barr produced a stunning display in their heat at the World Athletics Relays in Silesia, Poland to finish third and qualify for Sunday’s final – but they also booked their place at the Olympics in Tokyo!

West Cork woman Healy ran a very strong second leg as Ireland finished third in their heat, just behind Brazil and the Dominican Republic, and the Irish team had the fourth fastest time of all the teams.

The final is at 6.20pm (Irish time) on Sunday.

What an incredible run by @philhealy2 and the entire Ireland 4x400m mixed relay team who are through to the World final tomorrow & have also secured Olympic qualification!@TomBarr247 @sharlenem229 @cfccod pic.twitter.com/5atI1G8Lvz — Kieran McCarthy (@KieranMcC_SS) May 1, 2021