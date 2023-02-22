Phil, Darragh and Joan to race at European Indoors

THREE West Cork athletes have been selected to represent Ireland at the upcoming European Athletics Indoor Championships to be held in Istanbul from March 2nd to 5th.

Back-to-back Irish indoor 3000m champion Darragh McElhinney will compete in the men’s 3000m in Istanbul.

Phil Healy, even though she has the 400m individual qualifying standard, has decided to focus on the 4x400m relay team that also includes Sharlene Mawdsley, Sophie Becker, Cliodhna Manning, Miriam Daly and Niamh Murray. The women's 4x400m relay team is included as one of only six qualifying nations and will compete in a straight final.

Also, fresh from a silver medal at last weekend’s Irish indoors, Joan Healy (Leevale AC) will compete in the women’s 60m.

