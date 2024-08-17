Paul O'Donovan targets seventh world rowing title and his third in single scull

PAUL O’Donovan’s bid to win a SEVENTH World title will begin this weekend at the World Rowing Championships that are being held in St Catharines, Canada, from August 18th to 25th.

The Skibbereen rower, fresh from the successful defence of his Olympic gold medal in the lightweight double sculls, will race in the lightweight single – and, not surprisingly, he will be the man to beat.

Paul previously won the World single sculls title in 2016 and ’17 so is chasing a hat-trick of World single crowns to sit beside the four World double titles he has also won (2018, ’19, ’22 and ’23). In the year of an Olympic Games, senior categories at the World Rowing Championships are limited to non-Olympic boat classes.

The three-time Olympic medallist will be backed to win gold in Canada, with his biggest competition coming from the likes of Greek rower Antonios Papakonstantinou.