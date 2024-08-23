Paul O'Donovan powers into World final after dominant display

PAUL O’Donovan is through to the A final of the lightweight men’s single sculls after another dominant display at the World Rowing Championships in Canada.

The Skibbereen rower (30) was the class act in the second semi-final, easing into the lead in the first half of the race, and eventually winning in 6:47.74, the fastest time of the two semi-finals.

Austria’s Julian Schoeberl finished second in 6:54.08, with Mexico’s Alexis Lopez Garcia taking the third place on offer in the final, finishing in 6:55.60.

Paul O'Donovan doing Paul O'Donovan things, winning his semi-final of the lightweight men's single sculls at the World Rowing Championships and qualifying for Saturday’s World final. pic.twitter.com/lnefAcRVbl — Kieran McCarthy (@KieranMcC_SS) August 23, 2024

The first semi-final was won by Greek rower Antonios Papakonstantinou (6:49.82), followed by Italy’s Niels Torrer (6:51.01) and American rower Samuel Melvin (6:51.96), as all three qualified for the A final.

Just weeks after becoming the first Irish sportsperson to medal in three successive Olympic Games, the back-to-back Olympic gold winner in the lightweight men’s double is chasing a seventh world title, and a third in the single scull. He will be the man to beat in Saturday's World final.