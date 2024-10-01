Paul O'Donovan has racked up a record haul of West Cork Sports Star Awards

PAUL O’Donovan’s rise to become Ireland’s most successful athlete has also seen him become the top local athlete in the history of the West Cork Sports Star Awards.

The Skibbereen rower has now won an incredible NINE monthly awards since his first in 2013, reflecting his sensational success on the water. He is also the only THREE-TIME winner of the overall award, winning the first in 2016 with his brother Gary and two more since alongside Fintan McCarthy (2021 and 2022).

The closest challenger to Paul’s crown as best in the west is Phil Healy, who has won SEVEN monthly awards since 2012, as well as TWICE being named West Cork Sports Star of the Year (2018 and 2020). Between the two, Paul and Phil have won TWENTY-ONE West Cork Sports Star awards, including five overall awards.