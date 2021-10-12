Paudie Murray steps down as Cork camogie boss

PAUDIE Murray’s tenure as Cork Camogie boss has come to an end after nearly a decade at the helm.

The Dunmanway-man, who took the reins in 2012, informed the Cork Camogie board on Monday that he wouldn’t be seeking another term as manager.

During his hugely successful time in charge, Cork won four All Ireland titles (2014, 2015, 2017 & 2018).

They were beaten in this year’s decider by Galway.

The Southern Star understands that Murray will be named as Cork minor hurling manager in the coming days.

In a statement released on Monday, Paudie Murray said: ‘I wish to thank and pay tribute to an incredible bunch of players that I have had the honour to manage throughout my tenure.

Read the full story in Thursday’s Southern Star.