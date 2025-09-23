Patrick Horgan: It has been the privilege of my life to represent the people of Cork

IT'S the end of an era, as Cork GAA legend Patrick Horgan has announced his retirement from inter-county hurling.

One of the greatest to ever pick up a hurl, the 37-year-old Glen Rovers man is regarded as a living legend. His inter-county career spanned 18 years, and he was named an All-Star four times, and also won four Munster senior crowns, as well as a league title this year.

Horgan is also the highest scorer in hurling championship history, with an incredible 32-683 .

'After careful consideration having focused on playing for my club Glen Rovers in recent weeks, I have made the decision to step back from intercounty hurling,' Horgan said on his social media this evening.

Over and out.

Patrick Horgan has left the (inter-county) building. pic.twitter.com/CvyebMhy7K — Kieran McCarthy (@KieranMcC_SS) September 23, 2025

'Firstly, I would like to thank my family for their love, support and encouragement over the years - my wife Ashley and son Jack, my father Pat, my mother Ann, sisters AnnMarie and Audrey, my brother Johnny, my nephews, niece and my in-laws. Without you all I wouldn't be where I am today.

'A huge thank you to my friends and teammates past and present who have always had my back, and to my club Glen Rovers who have backed and supported me throughout the years.

'Thank you to my employer Dulux Paints Ireland, who have always been understanding and supportive of my hurling career. Thank you to Blackwater Motors also for their incredible support and generosity over the years.

'I would also like to thank Jimmy Barry-Murphy, Kieran Kingston, John Meyler and Pat Ryan in particular, as well as all the men and lifelong friends I played with in the red and white. I wish them and the new manager Ben O'Connor the very best in the coming season.

'I have worn the red jersey for eighteen years and it has been the privilege of my life to represent the people of Cork during that time. I will always be grateful for the support the Cork people have given our team in good times and bad. They are truly the greatest supporters in Ireland.

'Up the Rebels.'