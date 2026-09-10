Páirc Uí Chaoimh to host the Shinty-Hurling International in October

SUPERVALU Páirc Uí Chaoimh will host the Shinty-Hurling International this October.

The GAA, Camogie Association, Camanachd Association and Women’s Camanachd Association have confirmed that the Shinty-Hurling International will take place in Cork HQ.

This year, the annual contest returns to Ireland, with SuperValu Páirc Uí Chaoimh to host the international double-header on Saturday, October 24th.

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The women’s Shinty-Camogie International will begin at 4pm, before the men’s Shinty-Hurling International takes place at 6pm.

Over the coming weeks, selectors on both sides of the Irish Sea will face the difficult task of narrowing an exceptional pool of talent into four squads of 19 players. Those selected will have the honour of representing their respective sports and countries in one of the most unique international fixtures in world sport.

Cork GAA Chairperson Pat Horgan said: ‘Cork GAA is delighted to welcome the Ireland v Scotland Shinty-Hurling and Camogie-Shinty Internationals to SuperValu Páirc Uí Chaoimh.

‘Cork has a proud hurling and camogie tradition, and it is fitting that our stadium will provide the stage for these unique international fixtures.

‘We look forward to welcoming the Irish and Scottish teams, their supporters and everyone involved to Cork on Saturday, October 24th.’

The contests bring together the shared skills, traditions and heritage of shinty, hurling and camogie, while giving leading players the rare opportunity to test themselves under the combined international rules format.