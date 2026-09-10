CORK LGFA NEWS: Clonakilty within touching distance of senior A semi-finals

A HOST of West Cork clubs face do-or-die Cork Credit Unions Cork LGFA intermediate and junior championship knockout and relegation ties this weekend

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SENIOR

This weekend's final round of group fixtures will determine the senior A and B county semi-finalists, as well as the relegation play-off contestants.

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Mourneabbey cemented top spot in Group 1 and a senior A semi-final place thanks to a 5-13 to 1-8 win over Kinsale on Sunday.

Caoimhe Horgan (1-5), Kate Redmond, Abbey O’Brien and Catherine Murphy were on target for Kinsale. Ciara O’Sullivan (3-1), Lauren Finnegan, Doireann O’Sullivan (1-3 each), Laura Walsh (0-5) and Máire O’Callaghan (0-1) scored for Mourneabbey.

Reigning senior A champions Éire Óg overcame St Val’s 6-7 to 1-12. Sadbh McGoldrick (2-0), Lisa Murphy (1-2), Emma Cleary (1-1), Orlaith Cahalane and Ali Hayes (1-0 each) were on target.

Éire Óg host Clonakilty on Sunday. Each club is on six points, so whoever emerges victorious will join Mourneabbey in the senior A’s last four. St Val’s have yet to register a point and face Kinsale (three points) in a must-win clash to avoid a relegation play-off.

Aghada’s fourth Group B win out of four has qualified Eric Smith’s team for the senior A semi-finals. Last year’s beaten county finalists proved too strong for Castlehaven, winning 5-11 to 1-6. Kaitlin Smith (3-2), Emma Farmer and Mary Leahy (1-1 each) were amongst Aghada’s scorers.

Chloe McCarthy, Ellen Connolly, Áine Daly and Shelly Daly’s combined scores were not enough to prevent defeat. The Haven hosts Glanmire with both teams on three points this weekend.

The latter proved too strong for O’Donovan Rossa, running out 2-8 to 0-7 winners at the Pike, Sallybrook. Niamh McAllen and Ellen Baker netted Glanmire’s goals with Éabha O’Donovan (0-6) and Sinead O’Farrell replying. Rossas must beat Naomh Abán on Sunday or face the prospect of a relegation showdown.

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INTERMEDIATE

Rosscarbery will take on Valley Rovers in an intermediate relegation play-off following last weekend’s results.

Inch Rovers consigned Ross to a third consecutive Group 2 defeat despite Ciara Whooley, Grainne Holland, Katie Murphy, Bríd Collins and Sarah Hayes’ scoring efforts.

Fermoy defeated Valley Rovers 2-13 to 3-5 in Group 1. The winners accrued 1-2 in the closing minutes to seal victory. Shona Cronin (2-2), Chloe O’Donovan (1-1), Eve O’Dwyer and Doireann Craig (0-1 each) were Rovers’ scorers.

Dohenys and Midleton played out a pulsating 2-10 to 3-7 Group 1 draw in Dunmanway. That outcome saw the teams finish joint-top. and both progressed to the county semi-finals. Ava O’Donovan (1-5), Michelle Love (1-0), Clare Hurley (0-2), Cork senior Melissa Duggan, Mairead Crowley and Ciara Ahern scored for Dohenys in a physical encounter.

Dohenys have cemented a home semi-final against either Inch Rovers or Fermoy. Bride Rovers will host either Midleton or Douglas on the other side of the draw.

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JUNIOR A

Bantry Blues and Tadgh MacCárthaigh will face off in an all-West Cork junior A relegation play-off.

The Blues lost 0-12 to 1-5 to Erin’s Own last Sunday. That confirmed the bottom spot in Group 1 despite Laura O’Sullivan, Leah Murphy, Laura Dempsey (0-1), Ali O’Sullivan (1-0) and Ciara Kelly’s impressive displays. Myra Downey (0-3) and Kate McCarthy (0-1) were also on target.

In Group 2, Tadgh MacCárthaigh could only draw away to Ballinora, 0-11 to 1-8. That result confirmed the Caheragh side’s place in the relegation play-off. Ellen Hurley top scored with eight points. Maureen Keating and Jennifer Collins also contributed.

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JUNIOR B

Bandon and Ilen Rovers have qualified for this year’s junior B county semi-finals.

Rovers outgunned Lisgoold 11-7 to 5-13 in Rath. Ilen came from nine points down to seal a superb win and home advantage against either Donoughmore or Nemo Rangers in the last four.

Maebh Collins continued her fantastic individual campaign with 5-3. Kate Carey (2-3), Emma Hurley (2-0), Michelle Collins (1-1) and Clare Collins (1-0) also featured on Ilen’s scoresheet.

Bandon were already through to the knockout stages before losing away to St Peter’s. Clodagh Barry, Laura Cummins, Ava Long, Kate O’Connor and Ella Cullinane scored for the Lilywhites. Bandon’s reward is a county semi-final on home soil against either Lisgoold or St Peter’s.

There was disappointment for Ibane Ladies following a 5-10 to 4-5 loss away to Donoughmore. That result means Ibane must overcome Watergrasshill in a relegation showdown to maintain their junior B status. Katelyn Dinneen (2-0), Cliona Harte (1-2), Orlaith Deasy (1-1), Hannah Twomey and Alice O’Leary (0-1 each) were amongst Ibane’s scorers.

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JUNIORS

Beara were unlucky to lose 3-15 to 3-9 at home to St Finbarr’s in Group 1 of the junior C county championship. Claire Dickinson, Nina Murphy and Áine Terry O’Sullivan stood out for Beara, who travel to Ballinhassig in this weekend’s quarter-finals.

A 3-16 to 3-5 loss away to Knocknagree saw Courcey Rovers suffer defeat for the first time in this year’s junior D championship. Finishing joint-top alongside Glanworth, Rovers will host either Youghal or Knocknagree in the semi-finals.

All three West Cork clubs – St Colum’s, Kilmacabea and Clann na nGael – finished level on six points apiece in the junior E championship's Group 1.

St Colum’s defeated St Colman’s, 6-3 to 3-10, in Kealkill. Abbie O’Sullivan was in terrific form, scoring 4-1. Paula O’Mahony (1-2) and Niamh O’Sullivan (1-0) were also on target.

Clann na nGael’s West Cork derby with Kilmacabea finished 5-9 to 1-8 in the latter’s favour thanks to Lauren O’Donovan (2-3), Kellianne French (2-2), Nell Kinsella (1-3) and Caroline Beamish (0-1) efforts.Katie O’Driscoll, Fiona Coakley, Éabha Collins and Áine Collins were amongst the Scorchers scorers.

As a result of their three-way tie, Clann na nGael travel to Carrigtwohill and Kilmacabea host Kilworth in this weekend’s county quarter-finals.

St Colum’s will host the winners of the Scorchers’ last-eight clash, while Kilmacabea or Kilworth will travel to St Catherine’s in the grade’s other semi-final.

Muintir Gabriels finished third in Group 1 of the JFFC following a 0-18 to 2-8 loss to St Mary’s. The West Cork club will travel to Banteer in this weekend’s county quarter-finals.

Keelnameela lost 4-10 to 3-6 away to Ballygarvan in Group 2 of the JGFC.

Erin McCarthy, Shola Koschan (1-0 each), Orla Barrett (0-3), Gillian McCarthy (1-0), Aoife McCarthy (0-2) and Ciara Barrett (0-1) scored for Keelnameela who face Rathpeacon in this weekend’s county quarter-finals.