Bandon’s €18m facelift is shortlisted for top award

Streetscape project example of excellence in urban revival.

THE €18m transformation of Bandon’s streetscape has been nominated for a national Excellence in Local Government Award.

Cork County Council has made the shortlist in the Urban Revival category along with the public realm regeneration and streetscape in Ennis, Co Clare and the regeneration of Cappoquin in Waterford.

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The Bandon Transformation Public Realm Enhancement Project (TPREP) has been acknowledged as the most significant project ever undertaken in the town’s history by Cork County Council.

The multi-million euro investment followed the devastating flooding in 2009 and the significant flood relief scheme carried out in its aftermath as well as the water mains and sewer upgrade.

The first phase of works, estimated to have cost €3m, began in 2022 with a street upgrade from St Peter’s Church at Ballymodan Place to the Market Street junction, with street furniture, tree planting and bicycle parking.

This was followed by enhancement works at both Bridge Lane and Bridge street, while the revamp of South Main Street was completed last summer.

The most recent works focused on pedestrian connectivity to link Glasslyn Road to South Main Street, while the final phase of works are currently under way on McSwiney Quay. Bandon Business Association member Hilary O’Farrell, of O’Farrell’s newsagents on South Main Street, told The Southern Star that the works have culminated in a beautiful streetscape.

‘Between the designers, council engineers and the contractors they have completed the project to a very high spec and it’s a beautiful town centre now,’ she said. ‘People are enjoying it and coming in to see it. While we had to go through a hard time we are out the other side.’

She also praised council executive engineer John Duggan who she described as a gentleman to deal with who was hands on during the whole project.

‘He was so considerate to what we were going through and he was meticulous about the implication of the design. This is a platform for people to launch new businesses. We have the population and the streetscape now for new businesses to thrive.’

Cllr John Collins (Ind Ire) said it’s good to see that this multi-million project is being recognised. ‘It’s been an ongoing project for the past few years and while some businesses were upset with the unheaval it’s completed now and the outlook is a lot more positive,’ he said. ‘I’ve heard of a few businesses intending to open here.’

He also praised both executive engineer John Duggan and senior executive engineer Richard Cahill for bringing the project over the line, and contractors OD Civil Engineering for their quality work.

The Excellence in Local Government Award winners across 16 categories will be announced on November 26th at the Crown Plaza Hotel in Santry, Dublin.

Cork County Council has also been nominated in the Supporting Sustainable Communities category for the ‘West Cork Islands: Distinct Communities, Shared Challenges’.

An estimated €60m has been invested via various projects in Bandon in recent years. The flood relief scheme was completed in 2022 at a cost of €30.5m, whole the sewer network upgrade in 2023 cost €21m.

A spokesperson for the local authority welcomed news of the shortlist nomination. They said the vision statement for the TPREP project was ‘to strengthen Bandon’s position as a premier market town through the unique creatioon of a sense of place, which supports ease of movement for all, embraces its rich built and natural heritage, and enhances its role as the Gateway to West Cork’.

The project included the provision of new watermains, duct work for broadband, ductwork for a new ESB network infrastructure to minimise the need for future excavations on the main street.

Investment was also made implementing a number of active travel and Safe Route to School schemes that improved footpath connectivity at the town extremities.

The council spokesperson said: ‘Bandon town centre has undergone a major refurbishment making it a more pedestrian friendly, accessible and safer place. Dereliction has decreased and there is an increased vibrancy in the town.’