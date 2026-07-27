Three water breaks in Skibbereen as hosepipe ban comes into effect

THREE water breaks in Skibbereen in the middle of the longest heatwave on record have met with anger locally.

‘We are asking people to conserve water and reduce their use and then we see gallons being wasted as a result of these persistent breaks,’ said Cllr Brendan McCarthy.

He was speaking to The Southern Star on Wednesday about breaks to the watermain at Bridge Street and Market Street on Saturday and Sunday, days before a nationwide hosepipe ban comes into effect.

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‘As well as disruption and discoloration in the supply, the breaks caused some lines to dry out,’ he added​. ‘This means it takes ​some time, after the repair, to refill and ​for supply to be restored to homes and businesses.’

​A spokesperson for Uisce Éireann confirmed​ that repair crews were called out and that a third burst occurred on other sections of the network.

​The spokesperson explained that ​even after repairs are carried out subsequent bursts can occur as the network refills and water pressure returns through the system.

‘These bursts occurred during a period of exceptionally high demand for treated water across West Cork,’ she added.

The prolonged spell of warm weather has significantly increased water usage, meaning treated water is being used faster than it can be produced and replenished in local reservoirs.

Uisce Éireann said it is continuing to actively manage supplies across West Cork and is also carrying out targeted tankering operations to support local water supplies, another measure that is designed to protect daytime water supplies for homes, businesses and essential services.

Cllr McCarthy acknowledged that UÉ is doing what it can to deal with the issues caused by the intense heat, but​ he believes the main problem has to do with network leaks.

He said he fears that the problem with breaks will get much worse before it gets better and he appealed to Uisce Éireann to upgrade existing infrastructure.

The nationwide hosepipe ban will come into effect on Friday and not conclude until Wednesday August 26th.​ It is effectively a hosepipe ban on watering gardens, washing cars, and filling paddling pools, activities that spike during hot weather.