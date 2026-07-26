Bandon teen Eoin O’Callaghan to take on the world in Oregon

EOIN O’Callaghan’s impressive form this year has received a deserved award – the Bandon teen is heading to the World Athletics U20 Championships in Eugene, Oregon next month.

The Bandon AC rising star has been one to watch for a number of years, and is building on that promise.

After his 2025 season was disrupted by a torn meniscus injury, O’Callaghan has bounced back strongly with a string of strong performances and personal bests.

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At the Templemore Throws in April, he recorded his first PB of the year, throwing 15.08m in the shot put (6kg).

The following month, O’Callaghan surpassed the World U20 decathlon qualification standard of 7100 by amassing a new PB of 7145 in Heerenveen, The Netherlands. Here, he hit five new PBs – 100m (11.06s), 400m (49.44s), 110m hurdles (14.44s), pole vault (4.00m), javelin (44.80m).

After sitting his Leaving Cert exams in June, O’Callaghan caught the eye again at the U20 national championships where he competed in six individual events across the two days of action.

He brought three medals back to Bandon – gold in the 110m hurdles (14.54), silver in the javelin with a new personal best of 48.57m and silver in the pole vault with a 4.00m effort. O’Callaghan also finished fourth in the shot put and long jump, and threw a new discus PB of 43.80m to finish fifth.

Next up, the talented multi-eventer will compete against the best in the world in Oregon, with the championships running from August 5th to 9th.