History & heritage

DUNMANWAY Historical Association is gearing up for a homecoming - a three-day celebration of heritage, history and community at the Parkway Hotel.

‘We are very excited to welcome Dunmanway’s diaspora from the four corners of the globe. This is a huge effort by the Historical Association and the Facebook group The Descendants of Dunmanway and West Cork,’ said Helen Sisk, chairperson of Dunmanway Historical Association.

The Facebook group started by Ted Chambers (Massachusetts, USA) and his distant relative Alison Childs has steadily grown to a membership of 5,000.

ADVERTISEMENT

The event runs from Thursday, July 30th, to Saturday, August 1st, with a colourful programme that includes talks, workshops and heritage demonstrations, genealogy sessions and a full-day coach tour to key historic sites in the Dunmanway area.

For more information visit https://dunmanwayhistoricalassociation.ie