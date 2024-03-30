O’Sullivan and Condon help Rebels win Division 2B league title

NEWCESTOWN’S Ciara O’Sullivan and Ballinascarthy’s Millie Condon both played central roles as Cork made it two Very Camogie League Division 2B titles in a row after a hard-fought 0-13 to 0-10 final win over Tipperary at Abbottstown.

Cork vice-captain O’Sullivan, who is back in action after missing the 2023 season with an ACL injury, started in attack and Condon, who has lined out with the Cork seniors in the league, lined out in midfield. Both now have league winner’s medals to add to their collection after this triumph.

The vastly-experienced Lauren Homan was Cork’s scoring hero with 0-9, including eight frees, as Donie Daly’s charges did enough to clinch the league title, and it was the marginally superior scoring power that decided this in Cork’s favour. Aghabullogue trio Aoife Barrett, Meadhbh Ring and Emma Flanagan all started too.