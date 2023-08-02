Sport

O’Neill strikes late to win Fearghal Beamish Cup title

August 2nd, 2023 2:30 PM

By Southern Star Team

John Beamish, father of the late Fearghal, presents the Fearghal Beamish Cup to tournament winner Brendan O'Neill after the final at The Pike. On left is Johnny O'Driscoll, runner-up. (Photo: Gretta Cormican)

Share this article

IN tournament action the third hosting of the Fearghal Beamish Cup was concluded when Brendan O’Neill and Johnny O’Driscoll took issue in the decider.

For a combined €4,500 this was a cracking contest from the outset as no more than a few metres separated them at any point. Level in six to the no-play lines at White’s cross it continued in similar vein to ‘Draper’s, a point they both reached in eleven.

O’Driscoll led by a small margin in the shots to the ‘novice line’ but allowed O’Neill to regain the ascendancy when he misplayed his 14th. In an exciting finale the Enniskeane man beat a big last tip to take the coveted cup and winner’s prize. John Beamish was at hand to present the trophy commemorating his fondly remembered son who died tragically in a work accident in July 2015.

Love West Cork Sport? Get 50% off a Southern Star Premium Subscription and don't miss out on any of this year's county championship action – for more information, click here.

Share this article

Recommended

Subscribe

to our mailing list for the latest news and sport:

Thank You!

You have successfully been subscribed to SouthernStar newsletter!

Form submitting... Thank you for waiting.