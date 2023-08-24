O’Mahony nets winner as Bandon crowned West Cork League Masters champions

BANDON AFC 3

DRINAGH RANGERS 2

GER McCARTHY REPORTS

BANDON AFC fought from 2-0 down to defeat Drinagh Rangers 3-2 and claim the 2023 West Cork League Masters title in Castletownkenneigh on Wednesday evening.

An even opening period saw Drinagh grab the lead courtesy of a well-crafted goal. Tomás Connolly and Keith Jagoe combined to work the ball to Gearoid White. The Drinagh stalwart made space before finding the bottom corner to edge Rangers in front.

Rangers posed a threat from set-pieces throughout the evening and doubled their advantage when Eamonn Connolly headed home a Barry (T) O’Driscoll in-swinger.

2-0 down, Bandon roused themselves and pulled a goal back two minutes later when Richie Holland’s corner was volleyed into the net by David O’Mahony.

Encouraged by that strike, Richie Holland made it 2-2 courtesy of a terrific finish and Bandon weren’t finished, pouring forward to score for a third time.

A low centre into the Drinagh six-yard box saw David O’Mahony slide in to apply the finishing touch and make it 3-2.

BANDON AFC: Ronan Crowley, Gerard Keohane, David Crean, Jerry Lynch (captain), Liam Sheehan, David Kearns, David O’Mahony, Danny Lynch, Kyle O’Donovan, Richie Holland, Michael Mehigan.

Subs: Michael Nolan, Jerry O’Leary.

DRINAGH RANGERS: J O’Regan, Barry (T) O’Driscoll, Tomás Connolly, Noel McCarthy, Liam O’Brien, Shane O’Sullivan, Eamonn Connolly, Keith Jagoe, JJ Collins (captain), Denis O’Driscoll, Gearoid White.

Subs: Jason O’Regan, Brendan O’Donovan, David Curran, Liam Curran, Niall McCarthy, Michael Hurley.

Referee: Sean Doyle.