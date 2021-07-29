Sport

OLYMPICS PODCAST: Live from Skibbereen Rowing Club! PLUS music from James Mac Eoin

July 29th, 2021 5:01 PM

By Southern Star Team

With Access Credit Union

It's the morning after the night before and we've decamped to Skibbereen Rowing Club to soak up the atmosphere after Paul O'Donovan and Fintan McCarthy pcked up rowing gold overnight at the Tokyo Olympics.

We chat to club captain Sean O'Brien about Fintan and Paul's success, Emily Hegarty's historic bronze medal and Aoife Casey's brilliant performance at the games.

We also have live music from James Mac Eoin and Ciara Swanton who play us 'The Heroes of Dear Old Skibbereen'.

We're delighted to say that we have once teamed up with Access Credit Union for the months ahead on the Star Sport Podcast and what a couple of months we have in store.

Not only is the club action set to return but there’s also the small matter of the Munster and All Ireland inter-county championships and of course the Tokyo Olympics.

