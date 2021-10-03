Sport

Olympic rowing champ Paul O'Donovan is also fast on land!

October 3rd, 2021 1:50 PM

By Kieran McCarthy

Olympic rowing champion Paul O'Donovan in action for Leevale AC at the Cork Athletics Cross-Country Championships last Sunday. (Photo: Cork Athletics)

Share this article

NOT alone is Olympic gold medallist Paul O’Donovan fast on water, but he proved at Sunday’s Cork Athletics Cross-Country Championships that he can move fast on land, too.

While the Skibbereen man is better known for his rowing exploits, it appears there are many strings to O’Donovan’s bow after he competed in the six-kilometre novice men’s cross-country race at Riverstick last weekend.

Running in Leevale AC colours, he finished in 16th position – out of 38 athletes – with an impressive time of 22 minutes and 47 seconds, less than three minutes behind the winner, Liam Harris of Togher AC.

 

In rowing, O’Donovan is held aloft as, pound for pound, the best rower in the world and has amassed an incredible collection of medals that includes Olympic, World and European gold in the Irish lightweight men’s double, but his impressive performance at the cross-country championships show that he’s formidable on dry land as well.

Much like on the water he turned in a trademark strong finish last Sunday, too, when he powered over the line.

Subscribe to the Southern Star's YouTube channel, like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news and sport from West Cork.


Tags used in this article

Share this article

Related content

Recommended

Subscribe

to our mailing list for the latest news and sport:

Thank You!

You have successfully been subscribed to SouthernStar newsletter!

Form submitting... Thank you for waiting.