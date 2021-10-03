Olympic rowing champ Paul O'Donovan is also fast on land!

NOT alone is Olympic gold medallist Paul O’Donovan fast on water, but he proved at Sunday’s Cork Athletics Cross-Country Championships that he can move fast on land, too.

While the Skibbereen man is better known for his rowing exploits, it appears there are many strings to O’Donovan’s bow after he competed in the six-kilometre novice men’s cross-country race at Riverstick last weekend.

Running in Leevale AC colours, he finished in 16th position – out of 38 athletes – with an impressive time of 22 minutes and 47 seconds, less than three minutes behind the winner, Liam Harris of Togher AC.

A strong finish, like on the water, saw Olympic gold medallist Paul O'Donovan, running for @LeevaleAC, finish 16th in the novice men's race at Cork Cross-Country Championships on Sunday. Head dip on the line, too. pic.twitter.com/pMS470eoOW — Kieran McCarthy (@KieranMcC_SS) September 27, 2021

In rowing, O’Donovan is held aloft as, pound for pound, the best rower in the world and has amassed an incredible collection of medals that includes Olympic, World and European gold in the Irish lightweight men’s double, but his impressive performance at the cross-country championships show that he’s formidable on dry land as well.

Much like on the water he turned in a trademark strong finish last Sunday, too, when he powered over the line.