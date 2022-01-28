Olympic champs Fintan McCarthy and Paul O'Donovan in the running for World Rowing award

SKIBBEREEN’S Olympic rowing heroes Fintan McCarthy and Paul O’Donovan will discover this Saturday afternoon if they need to make more room in their bulging medal collections.

Fintan and Paul are in the running for the Men’s Crew of the Year gong at the 2021 World Rowing Awards that will be held virtually this Saturday, January 29th, at 12pm CET.

The Skibb duo hit new heights in the lightweight men’s double sculls in 2021 as they won Ireland’s first-ever Olympic rowing gold medal, as well as winning European gold to add to their 2019 World gold. Together, they won every international race in the Irish double last year.

Fintan and Paul also set the world best time in the lightweight men’s double in their Olympic semi-final to further highlight their utter dominance.

Also shortlisted for the prestigious World Rowing Award are the French men’s double sculls of Hugo Boucheron and Matthieu Androdias, the Dutch quad (Dirk Uittenbogaard, Abe Wiersma, Tone Wieten and Koen Metsemakers) and the New Zealand eight, all who won gold at the Tokyo Olympics last summer.