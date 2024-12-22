Olympic champion Paul O’Donovan crowned RTÉ Sport Sportsperson of the Year

WE’RE going to need a bigger boat!

Paul O’Donovan swelled his incredible collection of medals even more when he was crowned RTÉ Sport Sportsperson of the Year after a year that saw him elevate his standing as one of Ireland’s best-ever athletes.

The Lisheen man (30) became the first Irish Olympian to win medals at three consecutive Games, after he partnered Fintan McCarthy to gold in the lightweight men’s double sculls in Paris. It was back-to-back Olympic gold medals for the Skibbereen dream team after dominating at the Tokyo Games, too.

Not content with that, O’Donovan then went on to win his SEVENTH World title when he powered to gold in the men’s lightweight single scull at the World Rowing Championships in Canada, proving beyond doubt he is the best lightweight rower in the world.

His incredible success was recognised when he was named RTÉ Sport Sportsperson of the Year, being picked from a star-studded shortlist that included Kellie Harrington, Rhys McClenaghan, Daniel Wiffen, Ciara Mageean, Rhasidat Adeleke, Katie Taylor, Katie-George Dunlevy, Róisín Ní Riain, Shane O’Donnell, Paul Townend and Anthony Cacace.

It could get even better for O’Donovan next month as he is shortlisted for Senior Male Rower of the Year in Rowing Ireland’s awards, and faces competition from his double partner Fintan McCarthy as well as Konan Pazzaia.