Oliver’s making a splash in the world of sailing

OLIVER Sugars is making waves in the sailing world.

The Schull teenager (14) is the only Cork sailor that will represent Ireland in the Topper World Championships in The Netherlands in July (19th to 25th) and then the British Nationals in Largs, Scotland in August.

However, the young sailing sensation needs local support to continue his remarkable journey.

Without funding, Oliver can’t receive the coaching and support that he needs to sail to the next level. Having all the right people around him is very important in his sport. Even something as small as a stopwatch is crucial for his development.

‘I didn’t have my stopwatch in one of the races and I didn’t know how much time went by. All of a sudden, all my concentration had gone and I didn’t know which way it (the practice race) was going,’ Oliver explained to The Southern Star.

‘When I was very young, I would be very appreciative that I have made it this far but it is very hard for me to get further from where I am now without funding and getting to the Worlds and all that.’

Oliver is currently ranked sixth in the Topper Ireland National Ranking and finished third overall in the Topper National Ranking Topper Traveller – all signs he is moving in the right direction.

He trains with the Royal Cork Yacht Club (RCYC) in Crosshaven twice a week – it’s a three-hour round trip from home – and in the summer he also sails with the Schull Harbour Yacht Club. Oliver is also a member of the Bantry Bay Sailing Club.

To further highlight his talent, Oliver won RCYC Most Improved Sailor of the Year 2024 and finished in first place in the Junior Section of Calves Week 2024.

An active young sportsman, he lines out with Bantry Rugby Club U14s and is also with Muintir Bhaire GAA Club at U14 and U16 levels, as well as pursuing his passion for sailing.

‘I enjoy the competitive side of it and hanging out with friends.

I really enjoy the freedom part of it, going out in the water releases me from other problems. It is a great release,’ Oliver said.

Here is an interesting fact – Oliver is the great-grandson of the former Ireland rugby player Harold Saunderson Sugars, who played internationally from 1905 to 1907, so sporting genes are in the family. Despite being only 14 years old, Oliver is also looking at the bigger picture.

‘Right now getting to an Olympics is not really my goal. If I reach a good international level, there could be an avenue for 4.2s (Topper 4.2 sailing class).

That sector doesn’t involve the Olympics, it’s designed for one or two sailors at a time. Further down the line, I’m thinking of becoming an international coach. I want to help other kids achieve what I have achieved,’ he concluded, but right now the Topper Worlds are on his mind.